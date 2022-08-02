fbpx
Michael Carbonaro

Saturday, November 11

Sawyer Brown

Friday, December 1

PLEASE NOTE:

Guests under 21 are allowed in the Lodge and restaurants. No guests under 21 are allowed on the casino floor.

Region's Best Gaming

Prairie Knights Casino and Resort

is the region’s premier North Dakota casino and entertainment destination, featuring nearly 700 slot machines, tables games, 200 guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, and the hottest promotion and live music offerings in the Dakotas.

Current Promotions

$45,000 Cornucopia of Cash

There’s plenty of cash to go around!

Bingo Blowout

Daub your way to a share of $15,000!

29 Years of Lucky Knights

0+

Slot Machines

With our large selection of slots and video poker, video keno and video roulette, you will never run out of fun games to play.

Rest and relax in comfort.

200 Guest Rooms + 12 Luxury Suites

After a day at the casino, why not make it two and stay the night!

Discover all Features

$1 of cash play = 1 point!

Knight Club

Join the Knight Club for FREE and start earning points and comps while playing their favorite slots, video poker, video keno, blackjack and craps!

CASUAL AND FINE DINING

FEAST OF THE ROCK & HUNTERS CLUB

A fine dining restaurant plus burgers, buffet and more!

Dining Specials

Recent Winners

